A warm end to the weekend

Sunshine for the weekend will bring a nice warming trend. High pressure will build in and control the weather for the weekend.

The sunshine will continue throughout the rest of the weekend along with warmer weather. Tonight we’ll see clear skies and pleasant conditions with lows dropping down into the mid-50s and low 60s. On Sunday it will warm into the mid to upper 80s. A weak cold front will move into the Carolinas on Monday and stay camped out over the area until Wednesday. This will bring hit or miss late-day thunderstorms each afternoon Monday through Wednesday, but not much of a cool down. The front will get a push south late Wednesday, and we will clear and cool for the end of next week.

Sunday, mostly sunny and warm. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.