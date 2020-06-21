A warm start to the week

Overnight tonight we’ll see scattered clouds hanging out overhead. Monday will start off warm and sunny with lows in the low to mid-70s. Monday afternoon will be another hot and humid afternoon with highs back up towards normal for this time of year.

Tuesday we continue to warm up with highs climbing above normal and feel like temperatures being in the mid to upper 90s. By Wednesday we’ll see more moisture move into the region as well as our next weather maker leading to more chances for widespread showers and thunderstorms.