A warmer start to the week

High pressure will slowly move further away from our area to start the week.

Overnight tonight we’re going to see a few scatttered clouds hang out overhead but overall most of the region will remain mostly clear. Lows will drop down in the low to mid 50s leading to a bit warmer start to our Monday than we saw Sunday. The warming trend will continue into this week, and humidity will return by Tuesday. This may lead to a stray shower Tuesday or Wednesday, but most of next week will be dry. High temperatures starting Tuesday will be back in the 80s.

Our next cooldown will be this weekend allowing for another chance for some showers and thunderstorms.

Tonight, mostly clear and cool. Lows in the low to mid 50s.

Monday, mostly sunny and warmer. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.