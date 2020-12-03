A warming trend to finish off the workweek

High pressure holds on for one more day today, bringing another mostly sunny day. It will be a little warmer today with highs near 60.

The warming trend will continue into Friday, but it will come with more clouds and a chance for showers late in the day. This next storm system will bring rain Friday night with a few lingering showers early Saturday morning. Temperatures will warm into the mid to upper 60s Friday, low to mid-60s Saturday. Cooler weather will move in Saturday night and temperatures will be back below normal on Sunday.

Another cold front late Monday will come through dry and keep the cooler weather for much of next week.

Today, mostly sunny and mild. Highs 60 inland, 58 beaches.

Tonight, partly cloudy and not as cold. Lows 38-40 inland, 44-45 beaches.

Friday, partly sunny with showers late. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.