Another cloudy day on deck

Warm, humid weather with scattered showers will continue through the weekend. The rather cloudy weather will continue today with scattered showers. A cold front tried to move into the area last night but dissipated, which will help to keep the cloud cover around for today. We should see more sunshine tomorrow, but there will still be a chance for a spotty thunderstorm.

A cold front will move through the area on Monday, bringing another chance for thunderstorms. Cooler, drier weather will move in for the middle of next week with high temperatures in the low to mid 80s and lower humidity.

Saturday, mostly cloudy with a chance for showers. Highs in the mid 80s.

Sunday, partly cloudy with a chance for spotty storms. Highs in the mid 80s.