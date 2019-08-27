Another Comfortable Day Ahead of a Cold Front

Pleasant weather will continue today as our warming trend continues and humidity slowly returns. The low several hundred miles off the Carolina coast has developed into a tropical depression, but it will move away from the Carolinas and will not impact our weather. Humidity will increase a little today ahead of a weak cold front that will move through late Wednesday. Scattered showers on Wednesday with this front, then we will be mainly dry Thursday and Friday as this front stalls offshore. Another cold front will move into the Carolinas for the weekend, increasing the rain chances Sunday and Monday.

Today, partly sunny and warm. Highs in the mid 80s.

Tonight, mostly cloudy and mild. Lows 68-70 inland, 71-72 beaches.

Wednesday, partly sunny, warm and humid with scattered thunderstorms. Highs 85-90.





