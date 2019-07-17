Another Heat Advisory for Thursday

The hot, humid weather will continue Thursday, but there will be a better chance for a thunderstorm. A Heat Advisory is in effect Thursday for the fourth day in a row. Heat index values are expected to be over 105. High pressure will control our weather through the weekend, keeping it hot and humid. There will be scattered thunderstorms each day, mainly in the afternoon. High temperatures will stay in the 90s through the weekend, with heat index values over 100. This weather pattern will continue through Monday. A cold front will move into the area Tuesday with a better chance for rain. This front looks to put an end to the heat, with high temperatures on Wednesday in the 80s.

Tonight, partly cloudy, warm and muggy. Lows 76 inland, 78 beaches.

Tomorrow, partly sunny, hot and humid with scattered thunderstorms. Highs 96 inland, 90 beaches.

Friday, partly sunny, hot and humid with scattered thunderstorms. Highs 96 inland, 90 beaches.

