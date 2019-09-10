Another Hot and Humid Day Ahead

Hot and humid to start the week with an isolated afternoon storm possible. The heat and humidity is on the rise. There will be plenty of sunshine today, and high temperatures will be in the upper 80s along the beaches and low 90s inland, however, it will feel hotter. There will be a noticeable increase in humidity as the summertime pattern returns. Heat index values will rise into the triple digits this afternoon. Warm, humid weather will continue through the rest of next week. With the increased humidity, we can not rule out an isolated shower for today and Tuesday. We should be a little drier for midweek but storm chances will increase for the end of the week and into the weekend.

