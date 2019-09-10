Another Hot and Humid Day Ahead

Temperatures will remain slightly above normal this week with just a small chance for a thunderstorm this afternoon. A weak front will remain stalled just to our north today, bringing a slight chance for a thunderstorm. High pressure will control our weather through mid week with mostly sunny skies and high temperatures in the 80s to near 90. Another weak cold front could approach the Carolinas by the end of the week into the weekend, bringing a chance for hit or miss thunderstorms.
Today, mostly sunny, warm and humid with a slight chance for a thunderstorm. Highs 90 inland, 86 beaches.
Tonight, mostly clear, warm and muggy. Lows 68-70 inland, 72 beaches.
Wednesday, mostly sunny, warm and humid. Highs 85-90.