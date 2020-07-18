Another hot and humid weekend on deck

The hot, humid weather we have seen this week will continue through this weekend. High pressure will bring sunny, hot weather with scattered thunderstorms developing in the afternoon. Sunday will have a better chance for the storms, but even then, most places will stay dry. High temperatures will remain in the low to mid-90s through the weekend with heat index values just over 100. The area of high pressure will weaken slightly this week, allowing for a better chance for late-day thunderstorms. Our temperatures may be a degree or two lower as well with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s.

Today, partly sunny, hot and humid with a stray thunderstorm possible. Highs 94 inland, 90 beaches.

Sunday, partly sunny, hot and humid with scattered thunderstorms. Highs in the low to mid 90s.