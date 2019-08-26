Another nice day ahead before showers return midweek

High pressure has built-in behind the front that has since moved offshore, bringing down a northerly wind that will keep our temperatures cooler headed into the next work week. High temperatures for tomorrow will be in the low 80s, and lows for tonight will be in the low 70s for the beaches and upper 60s inland. Rain chances remain low as high pressure sticks around, and temperatures will be in the 80s for most of the week. A second cold front will push into the northeast by midweek and is expected to linger. This cold front will increase our rain chances starting on Wednesday and keep us in an unsettled pattern into the weekend.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with cooler temperatures. Lows in the low 70s at the beaches and upper 60s inland.