A pleasant night tonight with low temperatures in the mid to upper 60s in the area. It is a nice night to give the AC a break and open up the windows. High pressure has built-in from the north, keeping our rain chances low for the start of the week. We have a breezy northerly wind that will keep our temperatures cooler tomorrow. High temperatures for tomorrow will be in the low 80s. Temperatures remain the 80s for most of the week climbing to the low 90s for the inland areas by midweek. A second cold front will push into the northeast by midweek and is expected to linger. This cold front will increase our rain chances starting on Wednesday and keep us in an unsettled pattern into the weekend.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy with cooler temperatures. Lows in the upper 60s at the beaches and mid 60s inland.
Tomorrow: Partly Sunny, slight chance of showers. Highs 84 at the beaches 82 inland.
Tuesday: Mostly Cloudy with isolated afternoon showers. Highs in the low 80s.
Another nice day ahead before showers return midweek
A pleasant night tonight with low temperatures in the mid to upper 60s in the area. It is a nice night to give the AC a break and open up the windows. High pressure has built-in from the north, keeping our rain chances low for the start of the week. We have a breezy northerly wind that will keep our temperatures cooler tomorrow. High temperatures for tomorrow will be in the low 80s. Temperatures remain the 80s for most of the week climbing to the low 90s for the inland areas by midweek. A second cold front will push into the northeast by midweek and is expected to linger. This cold front will increase our rain chances starting on Wednesday and keep us in an unsettled pattern into the weekend.