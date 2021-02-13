Another rainy day on deck

After a very rainy Saturday afternoon we’re expecting just a few scattered showers overnight tonight. Sunday morning will start off cloudy and cool with lows in the mid to upper 30s. Throughout the afternoon we’ll see some more heavy rain move through the area and highs will struggle to get up towards 50.

Looking forward to the start of the work week we’ll see those temperatures begin to increase up into the 60s. but the chance for rain continues. Our best chance for some slightly drier conditions will be on Wednesday, followed by more chances for rain to finish the workweek.

TONIGHT: Rain continues with lows in the upper 30s to around 40.

TOMORROW: Rain showers around. Highs in the upper 40s to around 50.