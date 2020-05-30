Another rainy day on deck

Scattered showers and thunderstorms with heavy rain will continue through today, then it will dry out. Scattered showers will continue today leading to another day with scattered soaking thunderstorms. A cold front will move through tonight, bringing in drier weather starting Sunday. It will still be warm Sunday, but no rain is expected, and the humidity will lower. Next week will start sunny and comfortable with low humidity. It will warm up through the week and the humidity will return by mid-week. A cold front Friday will bring our next chance for rain.

Saturday, partly sunny, warm, and humid with scattered thunderstorms. Highs 86 inland, 82 beaches.

Sunday, partly sunny and drying out. Highs in the low to mid 80s.