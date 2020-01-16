Average VS. Reality: It’s been a warm start to the new year.

January and February are typically are coldest months of the year. Of course we all know sometimes we can have swings in our weather, especially here in the south.

But January has been an unusually warm month. On average our highs have been in the upper 60s. However we have seen several 70+ degree days.

Heading into the end of the Month it does look like we will see colder air moving in and could be the start of a pattern change to bring temperatures near normal for at least the first half of February.