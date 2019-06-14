Beautiful weekend weather

The sunny, nice weather we saw on Friday will continue through the weekend. High pressure will control our weather through the weekend with plenty of sunshine and warm weather. Tonight will be clear and cool with low temperatures falling into the 50s for most areas. Sunshine will be back tomorrow, and it will be warm with highs in the 80s, but humidity will stay low. It will warm up a bit on Sunday with some inland spots hitting 90. The humidity will start to return, and will continue to build into next week. It will be warm and humid for much of next week with scattered late day thunderstorms.
Tonight, clear and cool. Lows 54 inland, 60 beaches.
Tomorrow, mostly sunny, warm and comfortable. Highs 86 inland, 82 beaches.
Sunday, mostly sunny, warmer and more humid. Highs 85-90.