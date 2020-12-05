Clear and cool tonight

Overnight tonight we’re expecting mostly clear skies with lows dropping down into the mid to upper 30s. Sunday will be cooler with sunshine early, then clouds increasing late in the day. Another storm system will bring rain late Sunday night into Monday. Cold weather will return Monday night and continue into Wednesday with highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s. Sunshine for the second half of next week will warm us up with temperatures back above normal by Friday.

Tonight, mostly clear and chilly. Lows 34 inland, 38 beaches.

Sunday, mostly sunny and cool. Highs in the mid 50s.