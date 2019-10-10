Clearing and Comfortable Today

Drier air moving in is breaking up the clouds, and will lead to more sunshine today and Friday. High pressure will control our weather into the weekend, bringing plenty of sunshine and temperatures near normal. High temperatures today will be in the mid to upper 70s, and some spots could hit 80 on Friday. We will continue to warm into the 80s on Saturday with lots of sunshine. A weak cold front will move into the Carolinas on Sunday, increasing the clouds late on Saturday and bringing a few inland showers on Sunday. The front will stall in the area into early next week, keeping the chance for showers around until Tuesday. High temperatures will stay in the low 80s into next week. Another cold front will move in on Wednesday, keeping the rain chances around and cooling us back down into the 70s.

Tonight, partly cloudy and mild. Lows 54 inland, 58 beaches.

Tomorrow, partly sunny and mild. Highs 78 inland, 76 beaches.

Friday, mostly sunny and nice. Highs near 80.