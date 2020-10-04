Clouds and showers to start off your Sunday

Clouds and rain have moved in overnight to start off our Sunday.

As we head throughout the later half of the morning and into the afternoon we’ll start to see things clear out leading to a clearer and more sunny end to the weekend. Overnight we’ll see mostly clear skies followed by a sunny and cool start to the week.

High pressure will dominate our weather for the majority of the week ahead. This will lead to lots of sunshine and a slight uptick in temperatures back up closer to normal for this time of year. Highs will top out in the mid to upper 70s. As we look forward to the end of the work week another cold front will sweep across the region helping to cool us down again for next weekend and also give us another chance for some scattered showers.

Today, cloudy with scattered showers to start, clear and cool to end the day. Highs in the low 70s.

Monday, mostly sunny and nice. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.