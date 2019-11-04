Clouds increase as temperatures warm up

Mostly clear skies, calm winds and chilly temperatures to start the week. Some patchy frost is possible this morning especially weest of I-95. A coastal trough will develop off shore that could spread clouds along with a low chance for some showers mainly along the coast today through Tuesday. Temperatures will warm back to the low 70s by Tuesday, which is average for this time of year. A cold front will move through late on Tuesday and knock our temps back down into the 60s for Wednesday.

We’ll climb back into the 70s for Thursday, ahead of another cold front. The cold front will move through Friday morning, bringing rain and even colder temperatures by the weekend. Highs will drop from the 70s Thursday to the 50s by Friday afternoon. We’ll see lots of sunshine to start the weekend but highs on Saturday will only climb to the low to mid 50s.