Clouds Increase Tonight as Rain Moves Back in on Tuesday

The cold front that pushed off shore Sunday night has stalled to our south but will gradually drift back over the next few days. Clouds will increase tonight and the rain will move back in Tuesday afternoon. Showers will be hit or miss over the next few days as temps remain slightly above average in the mid 70s.

The warm front will move through early on Thursday and push some spots back into the 80s while keeping the rain chances around. Another cold front will move through early on Friday, pushing the showers off shore around midday. We’ll dry out and cool down for the weekend with temps only topping out in the 60s.

Tonight: Increasing clouds, mild. low to mid 60s

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy w/pm showers. Highs in the mid 70s