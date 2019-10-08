Clouds Linger Today as a Cold Front Moves Through

Skies will stay mostly cloudy today, keeping temperatures close to normal. A cold front will push through the Carolinas this morning, and it will stay rather cloudy with just a slight chance for a stray shower. It will be breezy with high temperatures in the upper 70s to around 80. The clouds will break on Wednesday, and we will see plenty of sunshine Thursday and Friday. Temperatures will remain close to normal with highs in the mid to upper 70s through Friday, and humidity will be low. A cold front will move through over the weekend with a small chance for showers, especially on Sunday.

Today, mostly cloudy and breezy with a stray shower. Highs in the upper 70s to around 80.

Tonight, mostly cloudy and mild. Lows 60-62 inland, 64 beaches.

Wednesday, partly sunny and mild. Highs in the mid 70s.