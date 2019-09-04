Cloudy and Breezy Today, Rain Moves in Late

Clouds will increase today with showers and wind increasing late in the day. Wind and rain will continue to increase tonight, but the brunt of the storm will be on Thursday. The center of Dorian is still forecast to pass offshore of the Grand Strand. This will bring tropical storm conditions to much of the area. In the Pee Dee, expect 1-4 inches of rain, and winds of 30-50 mph on Thursday. Along the Grand Strand, expect 4-8 inches of rain with winds of 50-70 mph. Along the coast, a significant storm surge is expected around mid day on Thursday. Coastal flooding with a surge of 4-7 feet is likely. This storm will move away Thursday night with improving conditions. Friday and the weekend will be mostly sunny and warm.

Today, mostly cloudy with rain and wind increasing late. Highs 86-88 inland, 82 beaches.

Tonight, rain and wind. Lows 72 inland, 74-75 beaches.

Thursday, heavy rain and tropical storm force winds. Highs near 80.