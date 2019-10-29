Cloudy and warm with hit or miss showers the next few days

A front will remain stalled to our south today, but will gradually drift back over the next few days. Moisture will ride up along the front and we’ll see clouds increasing through the day with rain moving back in this afternoon.

Showers will be hit or miss over the next few days as temps remain slightly above average in the mid 70s.

The warm front will move through early on Thursday and push some spots back into the 80s while keeping the rain chances around. Another cold front will move through early on Friday, pushing the showers off shore in the morning. We’ll dry out and cool down for the weekend with temps only topping out in the 60s.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy w/pm showers. Highs in the mid 70s

Tonight: mostly cloudy, spotty showers. Lows mid 60s