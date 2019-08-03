A wet, cloudy start to this Saturday morning, expect showers and t-storms along the coast. A tropical wave that did not develop will be passing will be moving off the Atlantic Ocean and onto the Grand Strand, but will push offshore by Sunday. The beaches will have a higher chance for early morning rain than inland. However, due to daytime heating and moisture coming into the area afternoon isolated to scattered t-storms can not be ruled out. Sunday looks a little more promising if you have plans like heading out to shop for tax-free weekend. We should see more peeks of sunshine, but the chance for afternoon thunderstorms remain. Unfortunately, this unsettled weather pattern will continue through next week.
Today: mostly cloudy, warm and humid with showers and thunderstorms. Highs 84 inland, 82 beaches.
Tomorrow: partly sunny, warm, and humid with scattered storms. Highs 85-90.
Monday: partly sunny, warm, and humid with scattered storms. Highs 85-90.
Cloudy skies with scattered showers and thunderstorms
A wet, cloudy start to this Saturday morning, expect showers and t-storms along the coast. A tropical wave that did not develop will be passing will be moving off the Atlantic Ocean and onto the Grand Strand, but will push offshore by Sunday. The beaches will have a higher chance for early morning rain than inland. However, due to daytime heating and moisture coming into the area afternoon isolated to scattered t-storms can not be ruled out. Sunday looks a little more promising if you have plans like heading out to shop for tax-free weekend. We should see more peeks of sunshine, but the chance for afternoon thunderstorms remain. Unfortunately, this unsettled weather pattern will continue through next week.