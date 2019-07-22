Cold front to bring showers and storms and cooler temperatures

A cold front will make its way into the area on Tuesday bringing a chance for showers and storms and a nice relief from the heat.

Tonight, expect partly cloudy skies, warm and muggy. Lows into the mid and upper 70s. Tuesday is still going to be hot and humid, but we’ll have a few more clouds around keeping temperatures into the upper 80s to near 90 inland and the mid 80s at the coast.

A line of scattered showers and storms are expected to move in late in the afternoon through the evening. Some of these storms could be a tad on the strong side with gusty winds and lots of lightning. By midweek, cold front will be offshore filtering in slightly cooler and drier air. High temperatures will be in the low to mid 80s. We’ll dry out Thursday and temperatures will remain below average for the remainder of the week. The weekend will be sunny and nice with temperatures around average.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, lows 74-76 inland, 78 beaches.

Tuesday: Sun & clouds, scattered storms. Highs 86 beaches, 88-90 inland.