Comfortable night expect with more fall like weather Thursday

The cooler, more comfortable weather that arrived today will continue through the rest of the week. High pressure will control our weather through the weekend, and we will see plenty of sunshine. Temperatures will stay cooler than normal through Friday with highs in the 70s to near 80, and night time lows in the 50s. It will warm to near normal over the weekend with high temperatures in the mid 80s, but the humidity will stay low. Warm, humid weather will return by the middle of next week.

Tonight, mainly clear, breezy and cool. Lows 54 inland, 58 beaches.

Tomorrow, sunny, breezy and mild. Highs 78 inland, 76 beaches.

Friday, sunny and pleasant. Highs in the upper 70s to near 80.