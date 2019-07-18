Continued heat wave with a little relief on the way

Weather

Another Heat Advisory has been issued for Friday

by:

Posted: / Updated:

It’ll be hot and humid over the next few days through the beginning part of next week. We’ll have the chance each afternoon and evening for a few showers and storms. Highs along the beaches near 90 to about 98 inland. The heat index will range from 104-108. Another Heat Advisory has been issued for a 5th day. By next week a cold front will approach bringing a better chance for showers and storms Tuesday through Thursday and cooling us from the mid and upper 90s to the mid and upper 80s.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker13 Team

StormTracker13 Team

Frank Johnson

Frank Johnson

facebook logo twitter logo
James Hopkins

James Hopkins

facebook logo twitter logo
Ben Gelber

Jonathan Weant

facebook logo twitter logo

Trending Stories

More trending stories

Dowloand Our News Apps

FREE News & Weather Apps

Get the StormTracker13 Weather App

Download Now:

Get the News13 News App

Download Now: