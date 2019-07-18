It’ll be hot and humid over the next few days through the beginning part of next week. We’ll have the chance each afternoon and evening for a few showers and storms. Highs along the beaches near 90 to about 98 inland. The heat index will range from 104-108. Another Heat Advisory has been issued for a 5th day. By next week a cold front will approach bringing a better chance for showers and storms Tuesday through Thursday and cooling us from the mid and upper 90s to the mid and upper 80s.
Continued heat wave with a little relief on the way
Another Heat Advisory has been issued for Friday