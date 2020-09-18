Cooler and drier weather on the way this weekend

A strong cold front will keep some lingering showers around today then bring in much cooler weather for the weekend. Today will be mostly cloudy and breezy with a few stray showers. Cooler weather will move in this evening with lower humidity and falling temperatures in the afternoon.

The weekend looks nice with gradually clearing skies and a big cool down. High temperatures will be in the low to mid 70s, and night time lows will drop into the 50s and 60s. High pressure will control our weather into next week with plenty of sunshine, and comfortable weather.

Today, mostly cloudy, breezy and mild with a stray shower. Highs 78 inland, 80 beaches.

Tonight, mostly cloudy and much cooler. Lows 59-61 inland, 64 beaches.

Saturday, mostly cloudy to partly sunny and cooler. Highs 70-75.