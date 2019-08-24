Cooler temperatures with showers for tomorrow

Cloudy skies as we head into the evening hours, as a cold front is stalled over the Carolinas bringing showers and thunderstorms. This front will move slowly through the area this weekend, keeping our temperatures cooler. Low temperatures for tonight in the low 70s. Thunderstorms will be widespread for the evening tomorrow. Temperatures will drop into the low 80s again for Sunday. The front will move off the coast Sunday evening into Monday morning, lowering the storm chances as we start next week. Area-wide expect 1-2 inches of rain with pockets of higher amounts. High pressure will come behind the cold front, and we will have a northernly flow keeping temperatures in the 80s for most of the week.



Tonight: Mostly cloudy, warm and muggy with a few storms. Lows in the mid to upper 70s.

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy, widespread showers and t-storms. Highs in the low 80s.