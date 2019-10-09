Cooler Today as Clouds Linger

The mostly cloudy, mild weather we saw yesterday will continue through today. A storm system developing off the Mid Atlantic coast will keep a brisk north wind going for the next couple days, and will lower our humidity and will keep the cooler weather in place this for the next couple of days. Clouds will stay put today, then will break up on Thursday. High pressure will build in on Friday, diminishing the wind, and allowing some spots to warm to near 80. A weak cold front will move into the area and stall on Sunday. We could see a few showers, but we’ll not cool down.

Today, mostly cloudy, breezy and mild. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Tonight, mostly cloudy, breezy and mild. Lows 54-58 inland, 60 beaches.

Thursday, mostly sunny and mild. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.