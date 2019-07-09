Cooler Today with More Storms

Warm, humid weather with scattered thunderstorms will continue this week. A cold front in the Carolinas this morning will stall near the coast for the next few days. This will cool us off a little and bring us better chances for scattered thunderstorms. High temperatures today will only climb into the mid 80s along the coast, upper 80s to near 90 inland. Even after this front moves back to the north as a warm front on Thursday, the chance for thunderstorms will continue through the rest of the week.
Today, partly sunny, warm and humid with scattered thunderstorms. Highs 88-90 inland, 868 beaches.
Tonight, mostly cloudy, warm and muggy with a few thunderstorms. Lows 72-74 inland, 76 beaches.
Wednesday, partly sunny, warm and humid with scattered thunderstorms. Highs 90 inland, 86 beaches.