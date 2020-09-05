Cooler weather for the weekend

A cold front will bring a few showers and storms this weekend but the bigger story will be the relief from the heat.

Expect mostly sunny skies with temperatures almost 10 degrees cooler this weekend. As the cold front moves into our area today, it’ll be possible for a few spotty showers and storms, though most of us will stay dry.

The heat will not return this week. Temperatures will stay close to normal in the 80s. Rain chances will stay low on Monday, then increase through the rest of the week.

Today, partly sunny and a little cooler with a chance for a thunderstorm. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Sunday, mostly sunny and still cooler. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.