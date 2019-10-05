Cooler Weather for the weekend with a slight chance for a few showers

The record heat we have experienced this week is coming to an end. A cold front has moved south of the area, bringing in much cooler weather for the weekend. A stray shower is possible tonigh but most places will stay dry. Clouds will build in behind the front, and we’ll have a slight chance for a few spotty showers today and Sunday. Temperatures will only warm into the mid 70s. Comfortable weather will continue Sunday with highs in the low 80s. Another cold front will move through Monday with a chance for a shower, then temperatures in the 70s for the rest of the week.

Today: mostly cloudy and much cooler with a slight chance for a shower. Highs in the mid 70s.

Tonight: most cloudy, and cool. Lows 60-63 inland, 64 beaches

Sunday, partly sunny and comfortable. Highs in the near 78-83

