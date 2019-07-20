Dangerous Heat Continues for Sunday

The heat index will once again climb past 105 for Sunday as well, which meets the criteria for a Heat Advisory. High pressure in control over our area is keeping the weather warm, dry, and sunny. This high pressure will also keep rain chances low, with the only chance being an isolated afternoon thunderstorm again for Sunday. Once again, we cannot rule out excessive heat warnings still for Sunday, which means that the heat index will reach between 110 and 115 in some places. Even with the excessive heat warnings, these temperatures are typical for this time of year. July is typically the hottest month. Just remember to take precaution when spending time outside and stay hydrated. The reason why the heat index is so important is that it factors the air temperature plus humidity. When heat and humidity are both high, our sweat evaporates slower. Our body sweats to keep ourselves from overheating. When you sweat and it evaporates it gives your body a natural cooling sensation. If your body temperature gets over 103, you are at risk for heat-related illnesses, which include heat exhaustion and heat strokes. These high index values will last until a cold front makes it way down on Tuesday bring widespread rain and lingers around finally putting an end to this heatwave. High temperatures than will be in the 80s for the middle of next week. This front will also increase our chances of rain, bringing some much-needed relief.

Tonight: Mostly clear, warm & muggy. Low mid 70s inland, upper 70s beaches.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, hot & humid with an isolated thunderstorm. Highs 97 inland, 92 beaches.

Monday: Partly Cloudy with afternoon t-storms. High near 98 inland, and 92 beaches.