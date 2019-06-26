Drier Conditions Remain to End the Week

Partly Cloudy skies tonight with lows in the 70s at the beaches and near 70 inland. High pressure that is slowly building continues to dominate the area keeping it drier. The area will remain mainly dry for the rest of the week, but humidity will increase into the weekend. As humidity builds back in for the weekend, the heat index will reach back into 100s, and there will not be much relief from rain. Rain chances will be spotty for the remainder of the week. The best chance of rain is over the weekend on Sunday night headed into early Monday, as a cold front that is currently near Ohio will make its way down to the Carolinas. As of right now, the front looks like it is going to weaken. The hot and humid weather will stick around into next week with highs in the 90s and muggy lows in the mid to upper 70s.

Tonight: Partly Cloudy, warm and muggy, lows in the low 70s along the coast and near 70 inland.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, hot with highs in the low 90s at the beaches and mid- 90s inland.

Friday: Partly Cloudy, hot and humid with a high near 90 at the beaches, mid-90s inland.