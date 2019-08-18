Drier Conditions To Start The School Week

Mainly clear for tonight with low temperatures in the low 70s inland and mid-70s along the beaches. For those students that go back to school tomorrow, the commute in the morning will be dry, but the drive home will a possibility for an isolated thunderstorm, make sure to pack an umbrella. We will stay mainly dry throughout the day, and the heat index values will be pushing back into the upper 90s during the lunch hours. Temperatures for tomorrow will remain in the upper 80s to low 90s, with a chance for isolated afternoon showers. However, expect the muggy pattern to linger through mid-week with mostly dry starts to the days with isolated storms in the afternoons.

Tonight: mainly clear, warm and muggy, low to mid -70s.

Monday: Partly Sunny, warm and muggy with isolated showers in the afternoon, high: 87 beaches, 90 inland.

Tuesday: Partly sunny with scattered showers in the afternoon, high: 86 beaches, 90 inland.