Drier, hotter weather returns midweek

Humid and muggy conditions for tonight with low temperatures in mid-70s. However, warmer, drier air will prevail into the middle of the week. A weak cold front will make its way through early Tuesday. After this system moves through, high pressure will set in over our area which will bring the drier conditions. That system will stick around offshore and bring us better rain chances headed into Friday as it drifts back onshore. Rain chances will be scattered throughout the weekend, mainly in the afternoons. Heat indices for the middle of the week will amp up, with some areas feeling like the lower 100s.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, isolated showers. Lows in the upper 70s beaches mid-70s inland.
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny with highs near 90 beaches and mid 90s inland.