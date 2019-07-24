Drying and Less Humid Today

Cooler, drier air will move in behind a cold front. The cold front that moved in late yesterday afternoon is still pushing further off shore and we’ll slowly dry out this morning. We’ll still see a lot of cloud cover for the first part of the day with a little more sunshine in the afternoon. Temperatures will only top out in the low 80s along the coast, mid 80s inland with less humidity. We should remain mostly dry for the rest of the week and only warm up a little. Highs Thursday and into the weekend will top out in the mid 80s along the coast, upper 80s inland. We should see lots of sunshine this weekend and warm up back to average to start next week with humidity slowly building back onto the area.
Today: Partly sunny, cooler and less humid, high: 82 beaches, mid 80s inland.
Tonight: Partly cloudy and mild, low: near 70 beaches, mid 60s inland
Thursday: Mostly sunny, slightly warmer, high: mid 80s beaches, upper 80s inland.