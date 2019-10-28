Drying out for Monday, but above normal temperatures and rain chances stick around

The cold front has moved off shore and we’ll start things off with some dense fog, especially along the coast where the front is closer. We should briefly dry out on today before the front pushes back to the north as a warm front late on Tuesday. The rain chances continue off and on through mid week as temps cool off to the mid 70s.

Another warm front will move through early on Thursday and push some spots back into the 80s while keeping the rain chances around. Another cold front will move through on Friday, pushing the showers off shore late in the day and cooling us down for the weekend.

Monday, mostly sunny and warm. Highs near 80

Tonight: partly cloudy, mild. low to mid 60s