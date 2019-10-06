Rain Chances increase, while fall temperatures continues

High pressure from the northeast is controlling our weather bringing us this nice cool fall air. The High will slowly shift east today allowing for that wedge to lift as a warm front lifts back north. This will allow some for clouds to break a little bit today, so expect a bit more sunshine than yesterday. As the front lifts north, it’s possible for an isolated shower today.

A cold front will move east into the area late Monday. Onshore flow may lead to better rain chances tonight into Monday ahead of the front. Temperatures Monday will warm into the low and mid 80s. Behind the front on Tuesday, Temperatures will cool into the mid and upper 70s. Near normal temperatures through the rest of the week with a brief warm up towards the weekend.

Today: Partly cloudy, tad warmer, Highs into the upper 70s to low 80s inland, and expect upper 70s at the beaches.

Tonight, mostly cloudy, chance for showers. Lows mid and upper 60s.