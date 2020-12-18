Finishing the week with sunshine and a cold snap

Sunshine will return today but the cool weather will continue into the weekend. The clouds that have been around for the past 3 days will gradually clear this morning, and we will see plenty of sunshine this afternoon and Saturday. Highs today will only top out in the upper 40s to around 50.

Temperatures will fall below freezing early tomorrow morning with many areas inland dropping into the 20s, around freezing for the coast. It will stay cool with high temperatures in the mid 50s for the weekend.

A storm system will bring a chance for rain Sunday and Monday. Warmer weather will move in for next week with high temperatures in the 60s.

Today, mostly sunny and cool. Highs in the upper 40s to near 50.

Tonight, mostly clear and cold. Lows 27-29 inland, 30-32 beaches.

Saturday, mostly sunny and cool. Highs in the mid 50s.