Freeze Watch: Freezing temperatures expected Sunday morning

FREEZE WATCH has been issued starting at 3am Sunday through 8am Sunday for the following counties: Robeson, Marlboro, Darlington, Dillon, Florence, Marion, Horry and inland Georgetown.



Sub-Freezing temperatures are expected overnight Saturday into Sunday morning. Our growing season began today, (Friday, March 6th). With temperatures dropping near 30-32 inland and and 34-36 at the coast Saturday night, frost and freeze conditions could kill crops and other sensitive vegetation.

Our average last freeze for the season is from mid to late March. While we’ve seen above normal temperatures most of this winter, freezing temperatures well into spring can happen. Rule of thumb for planting is to wait at least 2 weeks after the average last freeze date.