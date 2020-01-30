From a soaking rain Friday, to more spring like weather next week

The majority of this week has felt like late January. Morning lows have been in the 30s and afternoon highs in the mid 50s. We’ve seen mainly dry conditions, with plenty of afternoon sunshine. Things are about to chance though.

A storm system will develop in the Gulf of Mexico overnight and track northeast Friday. This will bring scattered showers through the afternoon, but more of a soaking rain Friday evening into the overnight period. The storm system will move away Saturday morning, clearing us out and warming us up.

Area wide an inch to two inches of rain could fall from early Friday through early Saturday.

High pressure starts to build in from the south Sunday, leading to sunny weather and warmer temperatures. Highs next will will top out in the mid to upper 60s with a few spots near 70. Once again well above normal for this time of the year.

The weather pattern looks pretty similar to what we’ve seen all winter. Warming trends, followed by storm systems that’ll bring rain, followed by a brief cooling period. The next 6-10 day temperature outlook from the Climate Prediction Center has all of the Carolinas in a 50-60% chance of above normal temperatures. Even looking longer out into the future from that, right now it looks like the cold air will remain north with periods of brief cool downs from time to time. At least through mid February.