Grab those umbrellas this weekend, showers and storms likely

Clouds, showers and thunderstorms will persist into the weekend. A front stalled across the Carolinas will be a focus for thunderstorms through the weekend, and into next week. Abundant tropical moisture will make showers and thunderstorms more numerous through Saturday, then will push offshore on Sunday. We should see more sunshine Sunday, but there will still be a good chance for afternoon storms with the front still in the area. This warm, humid and unsettled weather pattern will continue through next week.

Tonight, mostly cloudy, warm and muggy with showers and thunderstorms. Lows 72 inland, 74 beaches.