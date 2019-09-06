Gradual Clearing and Breezy Today

As Hurricane Dorian races away from the Carolians, it will take the rain and the wind along with it. We’ll gradually see more sunshine this afternoon and the winds will die down. Saturday will be nice and sunny as temps climb to the mid 80s along the coast, upper 80s inland. A cold front will move into the Carolinas on Sunday, move to the coast in the evening, and stall to start next week. This will gradually increase our rain chances on Sunday afternoon and into next week.

Today: Gradual clearing and breezy, high, mid 80s beaches, upper 80s inland.

Tonight: Mostly clear and mild, low: mid to upper 60s inland, low 70s beaches.

Saturday: Mostly sunny and warm. High: upper 80s beaches, low 90s inland.