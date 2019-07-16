Heat Advisory continues on Wednesday

The hot, humid weather will be back on Wednesday, and another Heat Advisory has been issued for heat index values over 105 degrees. High pressure centered offshore will control our weather through the rest of the week and into the weekend. This high will be strongest through tomorrow, then weaken slightly for the end of the week. This will knock a couple degrees off of our high temperatures and will give us a better chance for hit of miss thunderstorms. However, it will stay hot and humid through the weekend with high temperatures in the 90s.

Tonight, mainly clear, warm and muggy. Lows 75 inland, 78 beaches.

Tomorrow, mostly sunny, hot and humid with a slight chance for a thunderstorm. Highs 98 inland, 92 beaches.

Thursday, partly sunny, hot and humid with a chance for a thunderstorm. Highs in the low to mid 90s.