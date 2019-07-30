Heat and humidity build with late week storms

Hot weather will continue for the next few days with a slow increase in the humidity. High pressure that has controlled our weather since last week will slowly move offshore, allowing humidity to return this week. It will stay hot with high temperatures in the mid 90s inland today and Wednesday, while highs will stay in the upper 80s at the coast. A weak cold front will approach the Carolinas late Wednesday, and stall to our north through the end of the week. This will increase our chance for scattered thunderstorms, with our best chance Friday and Saturday. While the front will not push through our area, the extra clouds and scattered showers will knock temperatures down a couple degrees, and highs will be in the 80s to near 90 through the weekend.

Today, mostly sunny and hot. Highs 92-94 inland, 86-88 beaches.

Tonight, mainly clear and warmer. Lows 69-72 inland, 72-74 beaches.

Wednesday, mostly sunny, hot and humid. Highs 88-94.