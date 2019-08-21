Heat and humidity continue through the end of the week

Hot, humid weather will continue through the end of the week, with scattered thunderstorms. The area of high pressure that has controlled our weather all week will hold on for two more days. This will bring partly sunny skies, heat and humidity with high temperatures in the low to mid 90s. We will also continue to see hit or miss thunderstorms each afternoon. A cold front will move into the Carolinas late Friday, bringing a better chance for storms overnight. This front will stall in the area over the weekend, bringing a rain and thunderstorms, especially on Saturday. Temperatures will cool a bit, with highs in the 80s over the weekend, but the humidity will remain high.

Tonight, partly cloudy, warm and muggy. Lows in the mid 70s.

Tomorrow, partly sunny, hot and humid with scattered thunderstorms. Highs 94 inland, 90 beaches.

Friday, partly sunny, hot and humid with scattered thunderstorms. Highs 94 inland, 90 beaches.