Heat and humidity return this week

Hot weather will continue for the next few days with a slow increase in the humidity. High pressure that has controlled our weather since last week will slowly move offshore, allowing humidity to return this week. It will stay hot with high temperatures in the mid 90s inland tomorrow and Wednesday, while highs will stay in the upper 80s at the coast. A weak cold front will approach the Carolinas late Wednesday, and stall to our north through the end of the week. This will increase our chance for scattered thunderstorms, with our best chance Friday and Saturday. While the front will not push through our area, the extra clouds and scattered showers will knock temperatures down a couple degrees, and highs will be in the 80s to near 90 through the weekend.

Tonight, mainly clear and mild. Lows 66 inland, 70 beaches.

Tomorrow, mostly sunny and hot. Highs 94 inland, 88 beaches.

Wednesday, partly sunny, hot and humid. Highs 88-94.