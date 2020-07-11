Heat and humidity to finish the weekend

Hot, humid weather to finish the weekend.

High pressure will control our weather through the end of the weekend, bringing sunshine, afternoon temperatures in the 90s, and a chance for a late day thunderstorm. The best chance for a storm this weekend will be late tonight for areas east of I-95. A stray storm is also possible tomorrow, but most places will stay dry. The heat and humidity will continue through next week.

We will see a better chance for scattered thunderstorms Monday, then rain chances will lower through midweek as high pressure gets stronger. High temperatures will stay in the low to mid-90s next week with heat index values just over 100. Rain chances may increase by the end of next week.

Tonight, partly cloudy, and humid with lingering scattered thunderstorms. Lows 74 inland, 76 beaches.

Sunday, partly sunny, hot and humid with a stray thunderstorm. Highs 90-95.