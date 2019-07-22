Heat Wave Over, Humidity Lingers

No heat advisory on tap for tomorrow, but the daytime heating pattern will last for a couple more days. A cold front moves through on Tuesday, giving us much needed relief. High temperatures for tomorrow will be a tad bit cooler, near 90 at the beaches and mid-90s inland. Heat index values will still reach into the 100s tomorrow, and slightly under Tuesday. The cold front will move through on Tuesday and linger slightly into Wednesday, bringing a chance for widespread rain and lower temperatures. High pressure in control over our area is keeping the weather warm, dry, and sunny for Monday. This high pressure will also keep rain chances low, with the only chance being an isolated afternoon thunderstorm again for tomorrow. By midweek, high temperatures than will be in the mid to low 80s.